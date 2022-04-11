1 Trade for Every NBA Team That Missed the Play-in Tournament

10 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Wizards Receive: PG John Wall, 2023 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Houston Rockets Receive: F/C Kristaps Porzingis, F Rui Hachimura

Following 10 years and five All-Star appearances to begin his career in Washington, Wall would welcome a return to the Wizards, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge. While Aldridge notes that a reunion would likely come via buyout and signing rather than a trade, both Houston and Washington could benefit from a deal.

The Wizards desperately need point guard help after trading both Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday at the deadline, and Wall could be one of the best available this summer. He should be well rested after sitting out the season while the Rockets chose to play their young guards instead. Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games during the 2020-21 season.

His $47.4 million expiring deal is obviously massive, but at least it's expiring. Porzingis will still be owed $36.0 million in 2023-24, money that would now be off the Wizards' books.

This is a far more talented overall team than the one Wall last played with in Washington (assuming Bradley Beal re-signs this summer), with Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert balancing out the roster with scoring, rim protection and outside shooting. Washington also collects a first-round pick next year since it includes Hachimura in the deal.

The Rockets end a disappointing Wall experiment while picking up two quality big men to help the growth and development of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Wall's $47.4 million contract is now gone, even if it means taking on an extra year of Porzingis. It immediately saves the Rockets $7.2 million.

Porzingis is just 26, so he still fits a rebuild in Houston. He has the defensive chops to be able to play next to Christian Wood in the frontcourt, giving the Rockets a suddenly formidable power forward-center combo.

Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in 2019, could benefit from a fresh start. He's averaged 13 points and five rebounds in three seasons, and he shot a career-high 44.7 percent from three this year.

Stats via NBA.com unless otherwise noted.