2022 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Expert Picks Heading into Final Day of Season

The team that lands the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft has four prospects to choose from.

Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey formed the clear elite group of players in the talent pool.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz have the four players in the first four positions in their latest mock drafts.

The Houston Rockets come into Sunday with the worst record in the NBA. The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are in line to receive the same top draft lottery odds to land the No. 1 overall pick.

Those three franchises enter the offseason with different needs, which is why the No. 1 overall pick is not set in stone.