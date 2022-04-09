Masters 2022 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

0 of 2

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Saturday Masters action has concluded, and while Moving Day has indeed delivered some movement near the top of the leaderboard, it’s been clear almost from the beginning of this tournament that Scottie Scheffler came to play.

Heading into Saturday morning, Scheffler held a five-shot advantage, tied for the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history, per SI.com. He birdied four of his last six holes on Friday. The World No. 1 didn’t do anything to hurt his chances at securing a green jacket on Saturday, at times holding a six-stroke lead.

In Sunday’s final round, Scheffler leads the pack at nine under par and will tee off last along with Cameron Smith, who’s sitting at No. 2 and six under.

With 18 holes left to play, Tiger Woods, who will play with Jon Rahm on Sunday, is sitting at eight over par. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is at one over par on the tournament and is tied for ninth heading into Round 4.

Some other notable pairings on Sunday include Bubba Watson and Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Kevin Kisner, Sergio Garcia and Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

Let’s take a look at the pairings for final-round action and predict who’s going to come away with a green jacket come Sunday evening.