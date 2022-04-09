Masters 2022 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

Masters 2022 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for SundayApril 10, 2022
Saturday Masters action has concluded, and while Moving Day has indeed delivered some movement near the top of the leaderboard, it’s been clear almost from the beginning of this tournament that Scottie Scheffler came to play.
Heading into Saturday morning, Scheffler held a five-shot advantage, tied for the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history, per SI.com. He birdied four of his last six holes on Friday. The World No. 1 didn’t do anything to hurt his chances at securing a green jacket on Saturday, at times holding a six-stroke lead.
In Sunday’s final round, Scheffler leads the pack at nine under par and will tee off last along with Cameron Smith, who’s sitting at No. 2 and six under.
With 18 holes left to play, Tiger Woods, who will play with Jon Rahm on Sunday, is sitting at eight over par. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is at one over par on the tournament and is tied for ninth heading into Round 4.
Some other notable pairings on Sunday include Bubba Watson and Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Kevin Kisner, Sergio Garcia and Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.
Let’s take a look at the pairings for final-round action and predict who’s going to come away with a green jacket come Sunday evening.
Sunday Pairings
All times ET.
10:10 a.m.: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott
10:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel
10:30 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes
10:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Bubba Watson
10:50 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods
11:00 a.m.: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
11:10 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III
11:20 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
11:30 a.m.: Kevin Na, Seamus Power
11:50 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:00 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:10 p.m.: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia
12:20 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed
12:30 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee
12:40 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood
12:50 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford
1:00 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch
1:10 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
1:30 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
1:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ
1:50 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
2:00 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak
2:10 p.m.: Corey Conners, Danny Willett
2:20 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas
2:30 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith
Final-Round Predictions
It may seem as though this year’s Masters is Scheffler’s to lose, but he’ll have to be sure to hold off Smith. The Aussie had the round of the day on Saturday, hitting a four-under 68 and moving to six under overall, just three strokes behind Scheffler.
The two have been on a collective tear lately, with five combined wins between them over each of their last five starts, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
This year marks the sixth time that the No. 1-ranked player in the world has held the 54-hole Masters lead or co-lead, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Four of those five players would go on to win the coveted green jacket; the only one who did not was Greg Norman, who finished second in 1996 after leading by six shots following Round 3.
Given that history, it’s hard to bet against Scheffler. Sunday promises to be sunny and warm in Augusta, with a high of 73, so the American won’t have any conditions to overcome en route to potentially winning not only his first Masters, but his first major tournament, period.
It’s been a charmed season for the 25-year-old, who won three of his last five events heading into the Masters.
Prior to this season, Scheffler’s best finish at the Masters was tied for 18th last year. His best finish at a major was his 2020 fourth-place tie at the PGA Championship.
Prediction: Scheffler wins