Masters 2022: Top Storylines to Watch for in Round 3 on Saturday

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler laid down a 36-hole score that the rest of The Masters field might not have an answer for.

The No. 1 men's golfer in the world holds a five-stroke lead over four other golfers heading into Saturday's third round.

Scheffler created separation between himself and the field with a five-under 67 on Friday that followed up a solid three-under 69 from the first round.

Scheffler and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel will take to Augusta National Golf Club at 2:50 p.m. ET in the final pairing of the third round.

Schwartzel and Scheffler were two of six golfers to card a score under 70 during Friday's second round in which the windy conditions got the best of most participants.

A low third-round score is required for Schwartzel, or any other golfer, to put Scheffler under some sort of pressure heading into Sunday.