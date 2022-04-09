UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is building an all-time great resume at featherweight. "The Korean Zombie" is one of the most fun fighters in the division's history. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 273.

As if that weren't enough to make it a must-see card, there's a championship bout with bad blood in the co-main slot. Aljamain Sterling will look to show that his disqualification win over Petr Yan was no fluke in a rematch for the bantamweight championship.

If that still doesn't sell the card, there's a pivotal welterweight fight with rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev that just may be the most interesting contest of the night.

Those are just the top three fights on a card that really has talent and intrigue scattered throughout. Here's a look at the complete schedule along with previews and predictions for the biggest fights of the night.