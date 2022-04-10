2022 NFL Draft: The Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

1 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

B/R Big Board Rank: No. 82



Scouting Report

Sam Howell is a prime example of how fickle a player's draft stock can be. Heading into the 2022 season, the North Carolina signal-caller was widely considered a no-brainer first-round selection.

"If the draft were tomorrow, he'd be the only first-round quarterback on our board," a director of scouting told The Athletic's Dane Brugler before the season.

Fast-forward to the month before the draft, and Howell is the fifth quarterback on the consensus big board tracked by NFL Mock Draft Database.

Howell cast doubt on his transition to the pros with his final season at North Carolina. After throwing for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 2020, he threw for just 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions and saw his completion percentage drop to 62.5 percent from 68.1 percent.

Context matters, though. The North Carolina offensive line ranked 124th in the country in sack rate allowed on passing downs, per Football Outsiders. The Tar Heels had to replace running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter and receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome after each was taken in the 2021 draft. Howell's stock took a major hit from his downgraded supporting cast.

He is likely to go in the second round and needs to head to a team that has an offensive line that will allow him to throw in rhythm. The Lions have the foundation for that with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker at the tackle spots and multiple Day 2 picks to work with.

Best Fit: Detroit Lions