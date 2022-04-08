Top Takeaways from Giannis, Bucks' Win vs. Celtics with Jayson Tatum Out

0 of 2

John Fisher/Getty Images

In a critical showdown between Eastern Conference elites Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks boosted their chances of securing the No. 2 seed with a 127-121 triumph over the Boston Celtics.

Despite the game's importance to the standings, the Shamrocks opted against putting all of their chips on the table and instead gave rest days to Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Boston still managed to make it a nail-biter thanks to a 29-point, seven-triple eruption from Marcus Smart, plus 22 points each out of Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, got most everything it wanted offensively and used 50.5 percent shooting to post its highest point total in nearly a month. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday tied for the team lead with 29 points each, while Khris Middleton narrowly missed a triple-double with his 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Bucks, who grabbed a half-game lead on the Celtics for No. 2, close out the 2021-22 NBA campaign with road games against the Detroit Pistons on Friday and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Celtics won't play again until Sunday's finale at the Memphis Grizzlies.