UFC 273: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, a Head-to-Toe Breakdown

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Saturday's UFC 273 event in Jacksonville, Florida, will be topped by a pair of compelling title fights. Yet it's possible the most anticipated fight of the night will be over before there is ever a belt on the line.

The middle bout of the UFC 273 main card will pit former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns against one of the most hyped fighters in the promotion's history: an unbeaten Chechen juggernaut named Khamzat Chimaev. The fight seems to be generating more buzz than any other on the bill.

Chimaev has been a force of destruction in the UFC. He debuted on July 15 of 2020 with a second-round submission win over John Phillips in the middleweight division. By September 19 of the same year—just over two months later—he had also beaten Rhys McKee by first-round TKO at welterweight and Gerald Meerschaert by first-round knockout back up at middleweight.

Following that frenetic and violent opening act, Chimaev was sidelined by a serious case of COVID-19. He even briefly considered retiring. Yet he ultimately made it back to the cage last October, when he rag-dolled the extremely tough Li Jingliang to a first-round submission win.

That catches us up to the present, when Chimaev is at once MMA's most compelling prospect and its greatest mystery. We know he is incredibly talented—but that's all we know. What happens when he isn't able to win inside a round or two? What happens when his gas tank is pushed to the limit? What happens when he gets hit clean across the side of the head by a shin or catches a fist to the jaw? How is his submission defense?

These are the questions everyone is hoping will be answered at UFC 273, when Chimaev takes a gargantuan step up in competition to battle Burns. While a little undersized for the welterweight division, the Brazilian has proved he has the power to stop any welterweight on the feet and the guile to choke anybody on the mat.

The oddsmakers are forecasting another Chimaev blowout. Yet there are skeptics everywhere, and if you think they're loud now, just imagine how raucous they'll be if Burns derails his Chechen rival's hype train this Saturday.

As ever, there's no way to know how it will all shake out until they're in the cage together. That being said, a closer look at their respective games reveals some interesting insights.

Keep scrolling to see how Burns and Chimaev match up on paper.