Ideal Landing Spots for Top 25 NBA Free Agents in 2022 Offseason

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Whether they're in the playoffs or not, teams around the NBA are surely starting to think about a rapidly approaching offseason.

Some degree of roster turnover is a coming reality for everyone, so you can be sure free-agency big boards are already developing.

The thing about this summer, though, is that there is almost no cap space to speak of. The Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder are the only teams with any, and there isn't a max slot between them.

That means, outside of sign-and-trades, most players will have to be secured on minimum deals or cap exceptions. In a way, that might actually allow for a little more creativity on a slideshow like this.

For most who'll be free agents this summer, fit might have to be a bigger consideration than money. Since almost no one has any of the latter, plenty will be choosing between a mid-level exception from one team or others.

With that in mind, we can assume that most of the "ideal fits" listed below would be possible in this unique offseason.

As for who's actually on this top 25, a number of factors have to be considered. Age, health history, past production and projections are all weighed to varying degrees with everyone, but predicting the future is ultimately an exercise in subjectivity.