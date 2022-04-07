UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

2 of 4

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is really putting together a case to be called the greatest featherweight of all time.

That's a lofty designation in a division that has featured Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. But the Aussie has beaten Aldo once, Holloway twice and actually defended the belt unlike McGregor.

One knock against his resume is a lack of finishes, though. Volkanovski has yet to get a finish in a title fight, and five of his six latest victories have come by way of decision.

That includes a split decision with Max Holloway. This was supposed to be the third matchup of the two all-time greats, but an injury forced Holloway off the card and this fight was made.

Volkanovski views it as his opportunity to create some highlights, as he explained to Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com:

"I do think it will be an eye-opener. I do think this one will be exciting, but I'm expecting to go out there and really put my hands on him and do work. I can finish him anywhere, I can submit him, ground-and-pound, knock him out on the feet."

As tough as the Korean Zombie is, he has been knocked out in the past. George Roop, Jose Aldo and Yair Rodriguez have all been able to finish him. However, that's a tall task even for Volkanovski.

Prediction: Volkanovski via decision.