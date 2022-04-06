Final B/R Staff NBA Coach of the Year Rankings for 2021-22 Season

4 of 6

It would have been ludicrous to think Ime Udoka would be anywhere near this list after the start the Celtics had. There were calls for Udoka to be removed early in the year, and now he has presided over one of the biggest turnarounds in history.

The C's were just treading water for the first 50 games of the season. They were 25-25, then went on a nine-game winning streak and have gone 24-5 in their last 29 games.

The biggest change in the Celtics was their offense. They had the joint-20th offensive rating before they flipped their switch. They now are eighth thanks to this massive stretch.

Udoka also is great coming out of timeouts. In fact, the Celtics have the best points per possession off after-timeout plays at 1.02, according to Synergy Sports.

The defense has been consistent all season, but it took a leap with how the Celtics began to use Robert Williams. Udoka's scheme used him more as a free safety instead of having him defending pick-and-rolls. With Williams roaming the paint, attacking players are often looking over their shoulders for where the Time Lord is.

Udoka also has not been afraid to challenge his players publicly. It felt early on that he was publicly blasting his team in the media after losses, but he never wavered in his process. His players all accepted the challenges he laid before him, and now the Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA.