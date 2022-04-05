WrestleMania 38 Matches and Moments That Will Go Down in WWE History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania 38 was two days filled with tons of action, but some moments were more memorable than others.

This is the biggest pro wrestling event of the year, so even if WWE doesn't always build up every storyline in a satisfying way, it usually delivers when it comes time for the show.

We saw some big returns, a few titles changed hands, and the 76-year-old chairman stepped into the ring for the first time in years.

A few of the matches stood out above the rest, but some of the most iconic moments took place after the final bell had rung.

Let's look at some of the most memorable events from the marquee pay-per-view.