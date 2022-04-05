Buying or Selling Latest Rumors on 2022 NFL Draft's Top QBs

0 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Several NFL teams will soon have the opportunity to solve their quarterback problems.

Although the 2022 NFL draft class isn't as loaded with potential franchise quarterbacks as last year's heralded crop, it still features several prospects who appear capable of becoming viable starters.

The need for talent under center is fueling speculation on potential trades leading up to and during the draft itself. Teams that don't want to miss out on their top quarterback prospect may end up making a move up the draft board.

Nothing is set in stone, though. There's also a chance that few (if any) quarterbacks come off the board early in the first round.

That won't stop the rumors from spreading over these next few weeks, but some have a lot more teeth than others. With that in mind, let's buy and sell the latest talk regarding the top quarterbacks in the 2022 draft.