WWE WrestleMania 2022 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of 2-Day PPV

1 of 6

No one really knew what to expect from Logan Paul when he teamed with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio Saturday. He had appeared on WWE television before but never looked as comfortable on the mic or in front of the crowd as you would have expected.

Once the bell rang, that changed.

Paul was confident, cocky even, as he mocked the legendary Eddie Guerrero and soaked in the incredible heel heat that resulted. His showed up to his first wrestling match and looked like a pro doing so, highlighting his athleticism and never really looking out of place around two future Hall of Famers.

He was a fantastic celebrity addition, a theme throughout the production, and appeared to be someone WWE should absolutely invite back when the time and story call for it.

That time may be relatively soon, too, after Miz inexplicably dropped him with a Skull-Crushing Finale moments after their victory in another surprise. Can the WWE Universe handle a feud between two egomaniacs the caliber of Miz and Paul?

We might find out sooner rather than later.