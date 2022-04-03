UNC vs. Kansas 2022: Odds Advice and Key Player Predictions for Championship

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Ochai Agbaji and Armando Bacot turned in fantastic performances in their respective Final Four victories.

The Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels need their star players to once again feature in starring roles to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship.

Agbaji was the only AP First-Team All-American to participate in a Final Four game. He shot the lights out from three-point range in Kansas' double-digit win over the Villanova Wildcats.

Bacot produced his 30th double-double of the season in UNC's triumph over the rival Duke Blue Devils in New Orleans.

Bacot's double-double on Saturday broke Tim Duncan's ACC record for most double-doubles in a single season.

Agbaji and Bacot face tough individual matchups in Monday's title game, and if either player is slowed by the opposing defense, it could hinder his team's chances of winning.

Kansas comes into Monday as the favorite to win the title. The Jayhawks were the only No. 1 seed that advanced past the Sweet 16.

North Carolina has been a tremendous underdog to back throughout the tournament, but it may be time to let go of the Tar Heels from a betting perspective.