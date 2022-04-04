WWE WrestleMania 38 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from Full Show

0 of 13

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania is the grandest stage in all of professional wrestling and with it comes certain expectations of match quality. WWE fans demand the best, holding the annual extravaganza to a level higher than any other premium live event, as do the Superstars who take to the squared circle.

Sometimes that leads to epic encounters that stand the test of time. Others? Not so much.

In recent years, the enormity of WrestleMania has lent itself to a Match of the Year candidate here or there, with other solid matches sprinkled in, the spectacle of the showing overshadowing its match quality.

That was the case again this year as two matches carried the load.

Which ones were they and what star ratings did the rest of the 13-match card earn along the way?

Find out with this look back at the 2022 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.