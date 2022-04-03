Winners and Losers of the 2022 Men's Final Four

0 of 6

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The matchup for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball championship game is set following Saturday's Final Four action from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kansas led wire-to-wire in an 81-65 victory over Villanova in the first game of the day. Center David McCormack (25 points, 10-of-12 shooting) had arguably his best game of the season, and All-American Ochai Agbaji (21 points, 6-of-7 3PT) had his best game of the tournament. Villanova star Collin Gillespie wrapped up his storied college career with a team-high 17 points.

That was followed by arguably the most anticipated NCAA tournament game of all-time.

For the first time ever, Duke and North Carolina brought the sport's greatest rivalry into the NCAA tournament, and the game was everything fans could have hoped for and more.

The back-and-forth contest ended in an 81-77 victory for the No. 8 seed Tar Heels, with Caleb Love providing the dagger when he drilled a three-pointer with 28 seconds to play to put North Carolina up by four points.

Love led four Tar Heels in double-figures with 28 points, while Armando Bacot (11 points, 21 rebounds) had yet another double-double inside. In what will almost certainly be his final game in a Duke uniform, future NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero poured in 20 points for the Blue Devils.

Let's take a quick run through the biggest winners and losers of the day, beyond just what the scoreboard showed after the final buzzer sounded.