WWE WrestleMania 38: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

WWE WrestleMania 38: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting OddsApril 2, 2022
Get ready WWE fans, it's that time again: WrestleMania 38 is here, and it's going to be two action-packed days of the biggest stars in pro wrestling laying it all on the line.
But unlike last year, when fan attendance was limited, the biggest annual show in sports entertainment will once again allow 100 percent capacity at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
That means the roar of the crowd will be alive and well, cheering and jeering during every match.
All told, fans of the WWE Universe will witness 14 matches over two nights, featuring the likes of Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
Here's a breakdown of all the action, how to watch and betting odds for each bout.
WWE WrestleMania 38 Schedule
Day 1: Saturday, April 2
Day 2: Sunday, April 3
Start Time (Both Days): 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Peacock (subscription required)
WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Card and Odds
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) (+325, bet $100 to win $325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550, bet $550 to win $100)
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) (+350) vs. Ronda Rousey (-600)
Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio (-120) vs. The Miz & Logan Paul (-120)
Drew McIntyre (-850) vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) (+450)
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) (-200) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (+150)
Intercontinental Championship: The New Day (+150) vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (with Butch) (-200)
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Card and Odds
Unify the WWE championships: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champ) (+225) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (-350)
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) (+600) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-180) vs. Rhea Rhipley & Liv Morgan (+200) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler (+800)
Johnny Knoxville (-300) vs. Sami Zayn (+200)
Pat McAfee (+110) vs. Austin Theory (-150)
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) (-150) vs. The Street Profits (+150) vs. Alpha Academy (+400)
Edge (+110) vs. A.J. Styles (-150)
Bobby Lashley (+150) vs. Omos (-200)
Odds via OddsChecker.com
Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar
There's a lot of wrestling action on the schedule for WrestleMania 38, but who's kidding who? The main event is the much-anticipated match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on Sunday night.
These two have history, but beyond that, it's an opportunity to unify the WWE and Universal championships—with the winner taking all.
Lesnar is the underdog coming into the match, and it's with good reason. The Tribal Chief is on a roll, and he's the longest-reigning Universal Champion to date.
If Reigns wants to reach the pinnacle, which is wrestling The Rock at next year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles, he's going to have to beat Lesnar here and now.
And it's Reigns' time to do just that.
It will be one brutal match, with multiple displays of power and agility.
But in the end, it will be Roman Reigns who raises the unified belts aloft.