WWE WrestleMania 38: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Get ready WWE fans, it's that time again: WrestleMania 38 is here, and it's going to be two action-packed days of the biggest stars in pro wrestling laying it all on the line.

But unlike last year, when fan attendance was limited, the biggest annual show in sports entertainment will once again allow 100 percent capacity at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That means the roar of the crowd will be alive and well, cheering and jeering during every match.

All told, fans of the WWE Universe will witness 14 matches over two nights, featuring the likes of Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Here's a breakdown of all the action, how to watch and betting odds for each bout.