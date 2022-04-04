The Top 25 MLB Players at the Start of 2022 Regular Season

0 of 14

The Washington Post/Getty Images

If you have a favorite Major League Baseball player, maybe it's because there's just something likable about him even if his talent isn't up to par. Chances are, though, that your favorite is one of the good ones.

Who knows? He might even be among our top 25 MLB players at the start of the 2022 season.

We didn't deploy any kind of fancy statistical formula to generate this list. It was all about good, ol' fashioned subjectivity. Though we did consider players' recent track records and outlook for 2022, the ultimate idea was to come up with a list that we could look at and go, "Yeah, that's about right."

One stipulation we did have is that guys had to actually be healthy in order to be considered, which required us to leave out three highly notable players.

We'll start with them and several other honorable mentions. We'll then count down our top 25 players, going five at a time for the bottom 15 and one at a time for the top 10.