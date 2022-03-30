Power-Ranking Every MLB Team's Ace Entering 2022 Season

1 of 14

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

30. LHP Jose Quintana, Pittsburgh Pirates

2021 Stats: 10 GS, 63.0 IP, 74 H (12 HR), 85 K, 35 BB, 6.43 ERA, 69 ERA+, Minus-0.9 rWAR

There really is no right choice for who's No. 1 in the Pirates rotation, but we'll defer to Roster Resource and go with Quintana. He was once a well-kept secret with the Chicago White Sox between 2012 and 2016. Now he's a 33-year-old with a 96 ERA+ since 2017. One good thing is that he used his changeup more and whiffed 12.1 batters per nine innings in 2021, which will have to do for a reason to hope.

29. LHP Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals

2021 Stats: 31 GS, 171.2 IP, 192 H (37 HR), 143 K, 60 BB, 5.82 ERA, 70 ERA+, Minus-1.2 rWAR

After having surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Stephen Strasburg won't be ready to start on Opening Day. The task would default to Corbin, who's a fallen ace in his own right. The 32-year-old was excellent in 2018 and 2019, but he's been hit hard as he's posted a 76 ERA+ over the last two years. His slider still functions well, but his fastballs have become slug magnets.

28. LHP Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks

2021 Stats: 26 GS, 146.1 IP, 134 H (24 HR), 124 K, 39 BB, 4.67 ERA, 91 ERA+, 1.5 rWAR

After it dipped to 88.4 mph in 2020, Bumgarner resurrected his fastball well enough to throw it at an average of 90.4 mph in 2021. If the 32-year-old can maintain that and his characteristically strong control, he has a shot at being a respectable innings-eater in 2022. But an ace like the one he used to be for the San Francisco Giants? It's hard to find a perspective from which that ship hasn't sailed.

27. RHP Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

After winning his second Cy Young Award in 2019, Verlander looked like his normal self in Houston's 2020 opener on July 24. Because of Tommy John surgery, however, he hasn't pitched in an actual game since then. He's looked good so far this spring, yet it's impossible to not have reservations about a 39-year-old who's not only coming off major surgery, but also unproven in baseball's post-sticky-stuff era.

26. RHP Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

2021 Stats: 29 GS, 171.0 IP, 164 H (30 HR), 120 K, 36 BB, 4.16 ERA, 103 ERA+, 1.2 rWAR

Since leaving the Royals via trade in 2010, all Greinke has done is further pad a resume that's worthy of enshrinement in Cooperstown. At 38 years old and with his ability to miss bats pretty much gone, there's only so much he can do at this point to keep padding said resume. But as long as he keeps throwing strikes, he figures to eat innings and perhaps see his ERA benefit from Kauffman Stadium's dimensions.