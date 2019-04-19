Mets' Jacob deGrom to Undergo MRI on Elbow Injury That Was 'Barking' After Catch

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo an MRI as the result of his elbow "barking" after he did some throwing on Friday.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway detailed the situation to SNY:

His next scheduled start had previously been pushed back from Friday to Saturday due to strep throat, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The starter has established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball and entered the day with a 2-2 record and a 3.68 ERA through his first four starts of 2019.

This comes after winning the Cy Young in 2018 with his MLB-best 1.70 ERA. He also set career highs with 269 strikeouts and 217 innings, helping voters overlook his 10-9 record.

Although he had been overshadowed by other pitchers in the Mets rotation during his career, deGrom showed that he is arguably the most valuable player on the roster. That earned him a five-year, $137.5 million extension in March.

Unfortunately, this makes the latest injury a scary one for New York.

Even with other top starters like Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler in the rotation, the Mets will lose a lot of production if deGrom misses an extended period of time.

The 30-year-old has avoided major injuries throughout his career but has had a few stints on the disabled list in recent years that often cause him to miss a start or two. After signing a massive five-year extension with the team, however, the goal will be to keep deGrom healthy.