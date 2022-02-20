Top 10 MLB Players Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022

0 of 10

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

Optimistically speaking, each day that passes hopefully brings us closer to the end of Major League Baseball's lockout and all that entails. Namely, the start of spring training and the reopening of the offseason markets.

For the trade market, we've come up with a list of the top 10 players who are likely to be traded in 2022. For some of them, it might even be a "sooner rather than later" scenario.

Please note that this list is not the same as our one for players who could wind up on the block by the trade deadline. The likelihood of them being traded is more so defined by the word "could," whereas this list leans closer to "will."

We'll count them down in order of how desirable they are as trade targets based on their talent, age and contract status.