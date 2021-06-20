Ranking the Best Pitching Starts of the 2021 MLB Season So Far

0 of 11

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Major League Baseball pitchers just had a major advantage stripped away from them, but not before they filled the first half of the 2021 season with some incredible performances.

Naturally, we're going to rank the best of the best.

In picking out 10 performances in particular, it was both a blessing and a curse that there were seven starts—you can probably guess at least six of them—that had to be included on account of their historic results. Otherwise, we filled the remaining three slots with starts that yielded great results and even better metrics.

Though we used Game Score as a jumping-off point, it wasn't necessarily the final arbiter in our rankings. Because while objectivity is good, it's just not as much fun as subjectivity.

First, some honorable mentions.