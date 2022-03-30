Top Takeaways from Westbrook, Lakers vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs with LeBron James Out

0 of 2

LM Otero/Associated Press

Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was about as one-sided a contest as one could expect from a pair of playoff hopefuls.

Well, the Lakers were playoff hopefuls before getting dominated by Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Doncic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and had posted a triple-double within 30 minutes. It's the second time he's accomplished such a feat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only other player who has done it twice, according to StatMuse.

The Mavericks built an 82-56 lead by halftime, and things were pretty much over at that point. The Lakers, playing without both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (MCL,foot), had little hope of coming back. They did outscore the Mavericks 26-15 in the fourth.

Los Angeles now has little hope of going deep in the playoffs—if they even make it that far. L.A. is tied with the San Antonio Spurs with a 31-44 record and behind them in the standings because of tiebreakers. If the season ended today, L.A. would be out of the play-in field.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, creep a little closer to the No. 3 seed in the West. Dallas is a game behind the Golden State Warriors, who remain without star Stephen Curry (foot). With Doncic leading the charge, the Mavs can be legitimate title contenders. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be fortunate just to play an 83rd game.

Here's what else we learned during Dallas' 128-110 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.