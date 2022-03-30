Top Takeaways from Westbrook, Lakers vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs with LeBron James OutMarch 30, 2022
Top Takeaways from Westbrook, Lakers vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs with LeBron James Out
Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was about as one-sided a contest as one could expect from a pair of playoff hopefuls.
Well, the Lakers were playoff hopefuls before getting dominated by Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Doncic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and had posted a triple-double within 30 minutes. It's the second time he's accomplished such a feat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only other player who has done it twice, according to StatMuse.
The Mavericks built an 82-56 lead by halftime, and things were pretty much over at that point. The Lakers, playing without both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (MCL,foot), had little hope of coming back. They did outscore the Mavericks 26-15 in the fourth.
Los Angeles now has little hope of going deep in the playoffs—if they even make it that far. L.A. is tied with the San Antonio Spurs with a 31-44 record and behind them in the standings because of tiebreakers. If the season ended today, L.A. would be out of the play-in field.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, creep a little closer to the No. 3 seed in the West. Dallas is a game behind the Golden State Warriors, who remain without star Stephen Curry (foot). With Doncic leading the charge, the Mavs can be legitimate title contenders. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be fortunate just to play an 83rd game.
Here's what else we learned during Dallas' 128-110 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Mavs Hitting Their Stride at Exactly the Right Time
Dallas didn't just handle the Lakers; it embarrassed them. And, it's not as if L.A. is a G League team. While the Lakers didn't have James and Davis, they had Russell Westbrook, who is a future Hall of Famer, and the same supporting cast they've had for most of the season.
Doncic is a star, and Jason Kidd is proving to be the right coach to lead the Mavericks on a deep playoff run.
"I think we're a way better team now. ... He's been great for us," Doncic said of Kidd, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. "He communicates with the players. He's just been great, helping not just me but everybody, just to see a better picture."
That picture includes the Mavs being in playoff form ahead of the postseason. Dallas refused to coast Tuesday, even if it faced an outmatched opponent. The Mavericks have now won two in a row and seven of their last 10. They're going to the playoffs and they're going to be dangerous once they arrive.
Already possessing a championship-seeking mentality, the Mavericks shouldn't experience an adjustment period in the postseason. While the Lakers are scrambling to find something that works, the Mavericks are simply looking to build on what already has.
"Hopefully, as we go forward with the environment and culture that we're building, we'll talk about 50 [wins] and that's what we'll build on going forward," Kidd told reporters in his postgame press conference.
Dallas is three wins away from 50. Don't expect the Mavs to slow down once they get there.
Lakers Need James and Davis to Have Any Shot at the Postseason
The Lakers aren't likely to have James back for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per Haynes, there's a chance that Davis will return this weekend.
"If Anthony Davis continues to progress in his rehab from a MCL sprain/foot sprain, he's targeting a return on either Friday at home against New Orleans or Sunday when Denver visits, sources said," Haynes wrote.
While it may still be too little and too late for the Lakers, having James and Davis back on the court together will at least provide hope. Tuesday's loss was the latest proof that Los Angeles has no chance of making the playoffs without them.
When the Lakers traded for Westbrook in the offseason, the plan was to provide Los Angeles with a third superstar. Westbrook was supposed to help keep James and Davis fresh while giving the squad a centerpiece when one or both of them missed time.
It hasn't worked. Westbrook and the Lakers have struggled to find chemistry all season, and when Westbrook has been the centerpiece, it hasn't been enough. He provided 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Dallas, and the Lakers got strong contributions from Malik Monk (28 points). However, L.A.'s lackluster defense did little to slow the bleeding on the other end.
Westbrook hasn't been a good fit for this supporting cast, and his frustration has been visible.
"I’m only one person, champ. It's a team game," Westbrook told Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times following Tuesday's loss. "So I don't have an answer. You can give me your answer."
It is indeed a team game, and if James and Davis can't return for the final stretch, the Lakers will be a team that misses the postseason.