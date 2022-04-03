Stone Cold's Last Match and Biggest Takeaways Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 2022

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38 was as special as it promised to be. The performances were memorable. The moments were worthy of the huge crowd in attendance. Most importantly, this show proved that WWE can still be the biggest show out there when completely in the zone.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a shocking in-ring return against Kevin Owens, legitimately wrestling with KO throughout the arena. He got to finally end his career on his own terms.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with all the excitement of his All Elite Wrestling run included. He was the exact same performer, complete with his music. It was a special moment for Dusty Rhodes' son, proving he could be a true star.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put on the match of the night and arguably the match of the year. It was a special performance from both women that also helped solidify The EST as a lasting act in the women's division.

Logan Paul was not supposed to shine at WrestleMania, but he proved himself by competing like an upstart rookie. He looked good working with The Miz and a legend like Rey Mysterio, rarely missing a step.

Rick Boogs unfortunately tore his quad during his match against The Usos. It felt like Boogs' moment at WrestleMania before the injury, ready to become SmackDown tag team champion with Shinsuke Nakamura, but that will have to wait until he heals.

There were plenty of good takeaways from this show that set a high bar for Night 2 of WrestleMania.