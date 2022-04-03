Stone Cold's Last Match and Biggest Takeaways Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 2022April 3, 2022
Stone Cold's Last Match and Biggest Takeaways Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 2022
Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38 was as special as it promised to be. The performances were memorable. The moments were worthy of the huge crowd in attendance. Most importantly, this show proved that WWE can still be the biggest show out there when completely in the zone.
Stone Cold Steve Austin made a shocking in-ring return against Kevin Owens, legitimately wrestling with KO throughout the arena. He got to finally end his career on his own terms.
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with all the excitement of his All Elite Wrestling run included. He was the exact same performer, complete with his music. It was a special moment for Dusty Rhodes' son, proving he could be a true star.
Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put on the match of the night and arguably the match of the year. It was a special performance from both women that also helped solidify The EST as a lasting act in the women's division.
Logan Paul was not supposed to shine at WrestleMania, but he proved himself by competing like an upstart rookie. He looked good working with The Miz and a legend like Rey Mysterio, rarely missing a step.
Rick Boogs unfortunately tore his quad during his match against The Usos. It felt like Boogs' moment at WrestleMania before the injury, ready to become SmackDown tag team champion with Shinsuke Nakamura, but that will have to wait until he heals.
There were plenty of good takeaways from this show that set a high bar for Night 2 of WrestleMania.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Looked Great in His Final WWE Match
Stone Cold Steve Austin did not guarantee he would wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 38. He only agreed to appear on The Kevin Owens Show. However, KO convinced him on the night to wrestle his final match.
The two men brawled around the ring and all the way into the crowd. Austin even took a back bump on concrete. While he was never going to be able to compete at his best, he looked as much like the The Rattlesnake as he could.
This was a great moment for him given the disappointing end to his original in-ring career with WWE. This felt so appropriate and very much right for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It will be tough for almost any moment on Night 2 to eclipse the sheer crowd excitement of watching Austin wrestle one last time in a WWE ring. One of the absolute greats got his deserved spotlight one last time.
Best Wishs for Rick Boogs, Who Looked Likely to Win His 1st Title Before Injury
Rick Boogs suffered an unfortunate knee injury during the opener, which may very well have required that WWE to change the end of his match with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos.
The young guitarist has showcased his charisma alongside The Artist over the past few months in particular, setting the two up for a surprise tag title run that could have shown what Boogs can do in the ring.
Hopefully, Boggs' injury is not too serious, but it did not look good. WWE has initially announced a torn quad that will require surgery. No matter how much time he is out, he should return to a similar push to what he was finally getting at WrestleMania.
WWE has very few new exciting Superstars. Boogs can do something remarkable, going from a very limited NXT run to a household name if he can prove himself and get the right booking. It all should come when he returns from injury.
Logan Paul Proved His Worth to WWE in the Ring
Logan Paul walked into his tag team match with The Miz against The Mysterios as an underdog, not in booking but in the eyes of the WWE Universe. He had to sell himself to fans that would only see him as a social media star.
Everyone involved helped him along to a very impressive performance that the crowd bought into. He looked like a very capable rookie with an opportunity to hit a higher ceiling down the line.
He has not shown how well he can sell yet, but that will come with potentially more matches. WWE already sold the idea of Paul vs. Miz for a future big show down the line.
Celebrity appearances in WWE have gotten much better in recent years. Paul may not have beaten Bad Bunny, but he certainly looked more capable than anyone could have expected. He put in the work to prepare, and it paid off.
Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Set the Bar by Stealing the Show in MOTY Contender
Bianca Belair has stolen the show on back-to-back WrestleManias. She and Becky Lynch performed like no one else could. Even the SmackDown Women's Championship match with bigger hype was not at the same level.
The bar for WWE match of the year has been set by these two women, and it is hard to see anything matching it soon. The storytelling sold the legacy of these women in conflict with one another. Big Time Becks was afraid to The EST, and Belair proved she should be.
The back-and-forth sequences were excellent, driven by the athleticism of both women, who had new tricks up their sleeves they had not used before.
In every way, this felt like a WrestleMania all-timer. This will stand the test of time more than much of this card despite WrestleMania largely delivering throughout the night.
The EST has been crowned again after a rough road to get there. She earned this spotlight, and she will hopefully get a long reign as Raw women's champion.
Cody Rhodes Has a Chance to Rewrite His Legacy with the Gimmick He Created
All Elite Wrestling was defined first and foremost by a few key stars. One of those men was Cody Rhodes. The son of Dusty Rhodes was largely disrespected in his late run with WWE, and he left with a bad taste in his mouth.
He reinvented himself and helped create the closest competition WWE has seen since WCW was bought out. When his contract with AEW expired, there was serious hype for what The American Nightmare would do next.
A year ago, no one could have believed that he would return to WWE with his "Kingdom" entrance theme at WrestleMania, yet it happened. He defeated Seth Rollins in a competitive quality clash that allowed him to celebrate his father in its closing moments.
This is a chance for Rhodes to evolve the character that he created for himself. WWE has allowed him to be himself, and the crowd has bought in immediately.
Hopefully, that hype does not dissipate. He could very well capture the world championship sooner rather than later with this build, and that would truly feel like vindication for all he has done so far.