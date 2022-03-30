World Cup Draw Date 2022: Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

-/Getty Images

Twenty-seven of the 32 participants at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

Two more nations from North America will be locked into the field on Wednesday night, with the United States men's national team and Mexico expected to fill those positions.

The already-qualified teams will learn their World Cup fates during Friday's draw in Doha, Qatar.

Portugal's victory over North Macedonia on Tuesday confirmed the eight teams in Pot 1 for the draw.

Eight teams will be placed in each of the four pots, and they will be seeded by their placings in the FIFA World Rankings.

2022 World Cup Draw Info

Date: Friday, April 1

Start Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Preview

The USMNT and Mexico should become the next two teams to qualify for the World Cup on Wednesday.

The other three positions will be filled from one European playoff and two intercontinental playoffs.

Tuesday's playoffs in Europe and Africa saw seven nations qualify for the finals: Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana.

Portugal's victory over North Macedonia confirmed it as the eighth team in Pot 1, which carries host nation Qatar and the seven highest-ranked nations in the FIFA World Rankings.

Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England and Spain will also be placed into Pot 1, per ESPN FC's Dale Johnson:

The USMNT and El Tri will land in Pot 2 if they finish in the top three of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

Mexico needs a win or draw at home against El Salvador, while the USMNT requires a win, draw or a loss by five goals or fewer against fourth-place Costa Rica.

Costa Rica will finish fourth if it does not overcome its deficit in goal differential. The Ticos would face either the Solomon Islands or New Zealand in one of the intercontinental playoffs.

Peru landed a spot in the second intercontinental playoff through a fifth-place finish in CONMEBOL and will take on the winner of the Australia-United Arab Emirates playoff to determine the fourth-place team in Asia.

The three sides that do not qualify by Friday will be placed into Pot 4 with the five nations with the lowest rankings of the current qualifiers.

One team from each of the four pots will be placed into the eight groups. Only European teams are allowed to land in the same group as a nation from its continent.

For example, if Canada is selected out of Pot 3 in a group that already holds Mexico or the USMNT, it will be placed back into the draw. The same will happen with South American, African and Asian nations.

Twenty-eight of the 29 qualifiers will go into Friday with unknowns about who they will play and when they will be in action.

Qatar is the only nation that is aware of when it will play. The host nation will be drawn into position A1 at the start of the draw and play in the opening match on November 21.