NFL Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs After 2022 NFL Draft

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

For collegiate players, getting drafted is a dream come true. For veterans who may be watching their team actively replacing them, it isn't so fun.

Every team will hope to utilize their draft picks in the first two rounds to find starters next season. That's the general expectation for rookies taken with those premium selections.

It also means that several players won't be in the starting lineup based on what happens in Las Vegas. That's the high-level carousel that goes around every offseason.

This year won't be any different. Based on their performance last year and their team's draft position, these veterans are in for some serious competition for their jobs when the draft starts on April 28.