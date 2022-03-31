NFL Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs After 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs After 2022 NFL DraftMarch 31, 2022
For collegiate players, getting drafted is a dream come true. For veterans who may be watching their team actively replacing them, it isn't so fun.
Every team will hope to utilize their draft picks in the first two rounds to find starters next season. That's the general expectation for rookies taken with those premium selections.
It also means that several players won't be in the starting lineup based on what happens in Las Vegas. That's the high-level carousel that goes around every offseason.
This year won't be any different. Based on their performance last year and their team's draft position, these veterans are in for some serious competition for their jobs when the draft starts on April 28.
Edge Tyus Bowser, Baltimore Ravens
Tyus Bowser is an unfortunate element of this list. The outside linebacker is talented and has been good as a rotational pass-rusher in his five years with Baltimore.
In 2021, he finally got his shot to be a starter. After starting just two games in his first four seasons, he started all 17 games last year. The results were fine—he ranked 26th among 108 eligible edge defenders by PFF and had a career-high seven sacks.
However, he struggled in pass coverage, giving up 16 completions on 20 targets for 209 yards and a passer rating of 126.9.
The key factor for Bowser is his torn Achilles that he suffered in the last game of the season. That's an injury that can cast doubt on a player's burst going forward.
At the very least, Bowser will have to work hard to regain his starting spot. With the 14th pick, the Ravens are in a good spot to add a promising pass-rusher like Travon Walker (scouting report) or Jermaine Johnson II (scouting report).
CB James Bradberry, New York Giants
The New York Giants have been relatively restricted in what they can do this season by their cap situation. Despite very few splashy signings or big contracts for returning talent, they have just $1.9 million in cap space, per Spotrac.
With their rookie pool accounting for $16.2 million in cap hits, that's a problem.
Drafting a replacement for James Bradberry would be a solution that could help the team on the field while giving them cap flexibility. Bradberry is set to count for $21.9 million against the cap next season, but the team could save $12.1 million by trading him before June 1 or $13.5 million if they wait to deal him after June 1, per Spotrac.
Cornerback play can be volatile, but Bradberry underwhelmed in 2021. He had four interceptions but was graded 58th out of 116 qualified cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. He also gave up eight touchdowns, which was tied for the highest in the league.
The Giants have the fifth and seventh picks and could take either Ahmad Gardner (scouting report) or Derek Stingley Jr. (scouting report). The latest mock draft from the B/R Scouting Department sees the Giants taking Gardner with the seventh pick.
Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Both K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot have had their opportunities to seize the role of starting edge rusher across from Josh Allen. Neither has done it in a meaningful way.
Smoot started 10 games last season while appearing in 16 games. He registered six sacks and seven tackles for a loss. Chaisson was even less productive in 15 games and eight starts, sacking the quarterback once with three tackles for a loss.
It was Chaisson's second season with just one sack after getting drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft.
The Jaguars will have the prime opportunity to add an elite pass-rusher alongside Allen when they are on the clock with the first pick. After using the franchise tag to keep Cam Robinson at left tackle, it would sure seem like the team is prepared to use the top selection on an edge defender.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic reported that Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is the clear favorite, but Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is also a "realistic possibility." Either way, the Jags should be prepared to find a replacement for Chaisson.
QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
The Sam Darnold era in Carolina may have survived free agency and the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, but it isn't likely to survive the draft.
The Panthers took a big swing when they shipped off three draft picks, including a second and fourth-rounder in 2022 for Darnold. The hope was that his misfires with the New York Jets were because of Gang Green's situation and Adam Gase.
That was a decent theory, but Darnold revealed this past season that much of his struggles were self-inflicted. He threw 13 interceptions to nine touchdowns and went 4-7 as the starter. General manager Scott Fitterer hasn't shied away from saying the team will be adding a quarterback to the roster.
"We want him to take it and run with it,'' Fitterer said, per David Newton of ESPN.com. "But we're gonna add a lot of competition to that room. The whole emphasis is to stabilize the quarterback position to play winning football."
Translation: There will be a new quarterback to contend with Darnold after the draft, perhaps one that the franchise selected with the sixth overall pick. Based on what he put on film last year, that's not a battle he's likely to win.
RB Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons
Mike Davis technically lost his job as the starting running back by the end of last season, but Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility makes him more of an offensive weapon than a straight-up back.
According to PFF, Patterson saw 174 of his 454 snaps at positions other than running back, including slot receiver, wide receiver and tight end.
He was successful in that role, and the Falcons would be wise to continue using him all over the field while looking for a more traditional back to anchor the backfield. Davis was expected to fill that role after signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract last offseason.
Instead, he'll likely go to camp as someone who will have to fight to carve out a role in the offense.
Davis only averaged 3.6 yards per carry last year and only eclipsed 50 yards rushing in one game. With two second-round picks, the Falcons will have a shot at adding one of the top backs in this year's class like Breece Hall (scouting report) or Kenneth Walker III (scouting report), and Davis could suddenly be looking for work come training camp time.
RT Storm Norton, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers did some serious work to their offensive line in 2021. They went from 32nd in PFF's 2020 offensive line rankings to 10th this past season.
General manager Tom Telesco picked up starters at multiple spots through free agency and drafted rookie standout, Rashawn Slater. This year, there is really only one spot that needs to be upgraded—right tackle. The team thought they had their man when they signed Bryan Bulaga in 2020.
However, Bulaga was cut after missing six games in his first year and playing just 45 snaps in 2021 after suffering a season-ending injury. That pressed Storm Norton into action, and it wasn't always pretty. Norton allowed nine sacks and carried a 60.2 grade from PFF.
The Chargers brought Norton back on a restricted free agent tender, but Telesco has been aggressive in upgrading the protection for Justin Herbert, so it's hard not to think they won't address the position.
At No. 17 overall, the Chargers could be in play for Trevor Penning (scouting report) or Bernhard Raimann (scouting report).
WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Reagor is just two seasons into his NFL career, but time is quickly running out to prove that he's a starting-caliber receiver.
The 2020 first-round pick has started 24 of the 28 games he has appeared in but has yet to eclipse 400 yards in a season.
Reagor dealt with injuries and amassed just 36 yards per game and 7.3 yards per target as a rookie.
The Eagles tried again with a first-round receiver in DeVonta Smith, and Reagor's production was even worse in Year 2. While he was healthier, Reagor's numbers dropped to 17.6 yards per game and 5.2 yards per target.
As the Eagles try to figure out what they have in quarterback Jalen Hurts, numbers like those won't cut it. With Smith showing much more promise in his rookie campaign, the Eagles should be looking for a young receiver to work with Smith and Quez Watkins, the latter of whom posted 647 yards in his second season.
The Eagles' only free-agent acquisition at the position was Nick Sirianni favorite Zach Pascal. However, Philly owns three first-round draft picks and will have a robust receiver class to select from.
