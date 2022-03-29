Top Takeaways from DeMar DeRozan, Bulls vs. Julius Randle, Knicks

0 of 2

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Knicks haven't been eliminated from the NBA postseason just yet, but they need help and the margin for error is nonexistent. New York sits four-and-a-half games back from the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 10 seed with six games left to play.

The reality is that New York probably isn't making the play-in tournament this year. The Knicks, though, can play spoiler the rest of the way, as they did against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The Knicks notched a 109-104 victory to drop Chicago to 43-32.

The Bulls were 38-21 entering All-Star Weekend and contending for the top seed in the East. They're now tied with the Toronto Raptors and one game ahead of the seventh-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Every loss pushes Chicago closer to the play-in tournament.

Despite getting strong performances from DeMar DeRozan (37 points, seven assists) and Zach LaVine (27 points in 36 minutes), the Bulls couldn't stop the Knicks' offense when it mattered. With losing a proper playoff spot a real possibility, Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards is a must-win for Chicago.

Here are our other takeaways from Monday night's game.