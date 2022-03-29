NBA Playoff Picture 2022: East Headed for Photo Finish; Grizzlies Clinch Spot

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are reeling. The Memphis Grizzlies can't be stopped—even without Ja Morant. The Toronto Raptors are in to the East's top six and still ascending.

Things are happening in the NBA world, and they are moving the league standings on a nightly basis.

The Eastern Conference is a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam. A single game separates the top four seeds. The same gap exists between the fifth, sixth and seventh seeds.

There is more breathing room atop the West, where the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies keep stockpiling wins and distancing themselves from the rest. But it bunches up right behind them with only three games standing between seed Nos. 3 through 6.

After laying out the latest league standings, we'll take a deeper dive into each conference's playoff picture.