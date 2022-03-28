Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Out Several Weeks with Torn Meniscus Knee Injury

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams reportedly will "minimally miss several weeks" due to the injury. A timetable for his return has yet to be determined.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was initially ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee sprain after posting 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Head coach Ime Udoka said after the game that the player was in "quite a bit of pain."

Losing Williams for an extended stretch is a significant blow for the Celtics, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The squad has won 11 of its last 12 games to improve to 47-28, tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Williams has been a key part of the success during his breakout fourth season in the NBA.

Though the first three seasons of his career, the big man made only 16 starts for Boston. In 61 starts in 2021-22, he is averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 73.6 percent from the field. His efficiency on both ends has made him one of the most valuable players in the NBA this season, with his 9.9 win shares ranking sixth in the league, per Basketball Reference.

The Texas A&M product is a major reason why the Celtics have the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the NBA this season.

Boston will now turn to veterans Al Horford and Daniel Theis to take on bigger roles in the frontcourt with only seven games remaining in the regular season.