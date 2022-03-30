NCAA Tournament 2022: Power Ranking the Men's Final Four Teams

3 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Road Behind: Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA tournament has not been devoid of drama. Duke trailed Michigan State by five with five minutes to go in the second round and was down by four midway through the second half in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech. But this juggernaut-ish offense never panicked, closing out the MSU game on a 20-6 run and outscoring TTU 28-19 down the stretch of the latter game. Duke got bounced in incredible games in the Elite Eight in both 2018 and 2019, but it got the job done this year against Arkansas, never trailing in the final 34 minutes.

The Road Ahead: Duke vs. UNC. It's a matchup we've seen 257 times in the history of men's college basketball, but never before in the NCAA tournament. And for the Blue Devils, it's a chance for redemption after the Tar Heels waltzed into Cameron Indoor and spoiled Coach K's going-away party less than one month ago. We almost got this season's third rendition of the greatest rivalry in the ACC championship, but Virginia Tech had other ideas. Getting Round III in the Final Four is one heck of a Plan B.

Reason to Buy: Duke's offense has been a well-oiled machine, a runaway freight train, a blistering inferno. Choose your own metaphor. The Blue Devils have scored at least 78 points in nine of their past 10 games, and they have not been held below 1.0 points per possession in a game since the end of January. As a result, Paolo Banchero and Co. have surged to No. 1 in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency. Also, if you had to bet on anyone to win an all-blue blood Final Four, why not the guy who has won it all five times in his career?

Reason to Sell: While the offense ranks No. 1 in adjusted efficiency, the defense currently ranks 45th. That doesn't mean Duke can't win it all, but if it did happen, it sure would be unusual. In the KenPom era, no national champion has ended the tournament ranked lower than 22nd in AdjDE. Mark Williams and Theo John are great erasers at the rim, but Duke does not force turnovers and occasionally has major issues guarding the three. Basically, there is a reason the Blue Devils had to use their "Break in Case of Emergency" zone defense in the second half of each of the past two games.

Will Win It All If...: The offense stays red-hot. Duke's defense has allowed 69.8 points per game in the tournament, but that's of minimal concern when the offense has averaged 79.8 points. If Banchero, Williams, Jeremy Roach, AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels and Wendell Moore Jr. continue to shine, there's not a whole lot that any defense can do to slow down six dudes who will be playing in the NBA soon. Even Texas Tech's No. 1-ranked defense was helpless against the Blue Devils. Duke should win it all as long as it doesn't beat itself.