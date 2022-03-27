NCAA Tournament 2022: Sunday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers in Men's Tourney

4 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Even with No. 2 Duke and No. 2 Villanova winning on Saturday, there was still a chance that Sunday was going to give us the most preposterous Final Four grouping of all time.

If either No. 10 Miami or No. 15 Saint Peter's had won, it would have been an unbelievable story.

The only No. 10 seed to ever reach the Final Four was Syracuse in 2016, but Miami getting there would have actually been a Cinderella story. I know the Hurricanes play in the ACC, but they have never been No. 1 in the AP poll, have never been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and had never made it to an Elite Eight until this year.

Of course, the bigger Cinderella prospect was Saint Peter's, which was already the first team seeded No. 13 or worse to ever reach the Elite Eight. The Peacocks had never won an NCAA tournament game prior to shocking Kentucky in the first round earlier this month. Whether they beat North Carolina or not, the Peacocks had already cemented their spot in NCAA lore as the greatest underdog run ever. But getting to the Final Four would have been like a million pound cherry on the Cinderella sundae.

Both Miami and Saint Peter's getting to the national semifinals would've been just plain bonkers.

Alas, neither underdog even came close to crashing the party in New Orleans.

At least Miami looked good in the first half against Kansas. Saint Peter's was down 9-0 to North Carolina barely three minutes into the game and fell behind by more than 20 before halftime even arrived. Credit to the Peacocks for continuing to fight and never throwing in the towel, but the second game of the day was over almost as soon as it started.