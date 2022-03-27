NBA Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Team Records, Seeds and Bracket Picture

2 of 4

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

With a 120-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat clinched the Southeast Division title on March 18, but since then, they've lost four consecutive games, which includes three defeats on their home floor.

During a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, tempers flared between team enforcer Udonis Haslem and forward Jimmy Butler. The latter also had a heated exchange with head coach Erik Spoelstra.

After the game, Spoelstra downplayed the incidents and set his sights on bigger aspirations.

"We got to play more consistently, and that's really all the discussions were," Spoelstra said during the postgame press conference. "I know how it could look on the outside, but as I mentioned before, that is more our language than playing without passion or without toughness or without multiple efforts."

Are the Heat crumbling under the pressure?

On Saturday, Butler had a rough outing against the Nets, shooting 2-of-9 from the floor. Bam Adebayo led Miami in scoring with just 14 points. Going into that game, the Heat gave up the fifth-fewest points per contest (105.2), but they've allowed 110-plus points in each of their last four losses.

Aside from the frustrations on the court, Spoelstra stepped away from the club before Saturday's outing to be with one of his two sons who underwent a medical procedure, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

If the Heat continue to struggle, they could easily fall to fourth place in the East with the Celtics and Bucks only a half-game behind them in the standings. That scenario could set up a tough second-round matchup with the Sixers.

Miami can salvage its four-game homestand with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday.