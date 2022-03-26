The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 33

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

If you felt like it had been a while, you were right.

The UFC took its Fight Night on the road to a U.S. venue for the first time in nearly two years, marching into the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio for a 12-bout card that ran from 4 p.m. to just after 10 p.m.

The most recent Fight Night in the U.S. outside of the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas was at Jacksonville, Florida in May 2020. The promotion's last event in Ohio had been UFC 203 in September 2016.

Single-digit heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Chris Daukaus (No. 9) met in Saturday's crossroads main event that came 13 months after Blaydes had been stopped in two rounds by Derrick Lewis and just three months after Daukaus was vaporized in one by the same opponent.

Jon Anik, Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier worked the announce table for the ESPN broadcast while Din Thomas chimed in intermittently with technical analysis and Megan Olivi worked the rest of the room for feature stories and breaking news.

Nary a mention was made, however, of the news made away from the venue in which promotional stalwart Nate Diaz took to social media to ask for a release. Diaz hasn't fought since a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last June and hasn't won a fight since beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019.

"I would like to request to be released from the @ufc," Diaz tweeted, tagging Dana White. "I apologize for asking online but u don't give me a fight asap I got sh*t to do."

The B/R combat sports team was in position to take in all the action and come up with its definitive list of winners and losers from the show, the company's last before UFC 273 in Jacksonville on April 9.

