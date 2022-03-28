Top 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Falling Down Boards

0 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The predraft process isn't kind to everyone. Talent evaluation remains ongoing up until the NFL draft.

Teams tweak their draft boards based on the results of all-star games, the combine, pro days and individual workouts. Scouting departments want to see if an prospect hits certain thresholds, performs well in highly stressful situations and how they interact with others in these settings.

Medical evaluations and private interviews also factor into this mix. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. fell to the fifth round of the 2018 draft after doctors diagnosed him with a heart condition at the combine.

The following eight prospects have seen their draft stock sink over the past month because of poor athletic testing, undesirable measurements and/or newfound injury concerns.