Under-the-Radar NFL Draft Prospects Emerging from Dominant Pro Days
The stars of today have been busy throughout free agency as megatrades have continued to drop, but the majority of teams will rely on the 2022 NFL draft to replenish their rosters and search for a difference-maker.
The big names are obvious, but the shrewd evaluators are paid big bucks to unearth under-the-radar prospects. One way to find such players is to consider athletic measurements.
The vast majority of successful NFL players have solid to great athleticism compared to their peers. Rare traits stand out and often overcome technical limitations. Raw but athletic prospects can quickly become terrific with the right coaching and dedication to learning.
Following dominant pro days, each of these players has made evaluators go back to the tape to see whether they were too low on them.
Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
It should come as no surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs are producing standout athletes across their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart brought Alabama's recruiting strategy of compiling the biggest, fastest, baddest guys available, and it culminated with arguably the most dominant defense in modern college football history.
One of those impact defenders was linebacker Quay Walker.
He had impressive film from 2021 as he racked up 65 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was undoubtedly fast, but the one-year starter confirmed a whole lot more at his pro day. Considering the need for versatile linebackers who can rush the passer, Walker might have crept into the end of the first round with his 4.52-second 40-yard dash and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump at the combine.
His pro-day numbers were similarly stunning for a 6'4", 242-pounder. He showed solid agility with a 7.04-second three-cone time and 4.22-second short shuttle, and he posted 23 reps on the bench.
Few off-ball linebackers show competence in coverage and run-stopping and as a pass-rusher. Walker has the traits and on-field history to believe he has the upside to mirror Darius Leonard.
Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
Tight end is the most difficult position to project and longest-developing among prospects. Few offenses use the spot as a primary receiver even though having a big-bodied, speedy tight end can be too much for defensive backs to handle and too fast for linebackers to stick with.
Virginia's 6'7", 259-pound weapon Jelani Woods is in line to make a big push for the top tight end spot in an open class. Rarely talked about as he was hidden in a loaded Cavaliers offense that dominated defenses through the air, Woods produced 598 yards and eight scores on 44 receptions. His size would seem to indicate an issue with moving, but he posted elite athleticism scores across the board at his pro day.
Woods already ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine and then blazed a 6.78-second three-cone drill at his pro day. He also posted a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10'9" broad jump. Each of those numbers rank among the best at the position for any tight end, let alone one with a massive body.
This had evaluators running back to the tape.
Instead of just being a blocker who was a red-zone threat, Woods made it clear he could create separation from defenders and reach over their heads for passes. He profiles as a high Day 2 pick who will stretch the defense vertically down the seam.
Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
There was already an expectation that Minnesota pass-rusher Boye Mafe would be a late first-round pick after he raced to 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine. His quickness off the line was notable thanks to an impressive 1.58-second 10-yard split. His work continued at his pro day, where he showed off his lower-body explosiveness beyond the straight-line run.
The 257-pounder jumped an incredible 41.5-inch vertical and posted a 4.20-second short shuttle time at his pro day. He's a big, lightning-fast ball of energy off the edge, and it's easy to see why he created havoc throughout his senior season with the Gophers. Every NFL team could use him immediately as a rotational end on passing downs.
The ceiling remains much higher for the 6'4" prospect who had seven sacks in 2021. Putting him on a defense with more talent means fewer double-teams and less attention from offenses. Mafe could be the steal of the pass-rusher class if he falls into the hands of a creative coordinator who will unleash his speed accordingly.
Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
Iowa State senior Charlie Kolar was as consistent as tight ends came over the last three years, totaling 697 yards, 591 yards and 756 receiving yards. His 23 career touchdowns are especially notable because the crowd of tight ends lacks obvious stars, so evaluators will favor scoring threats.
Kolar's career had a higher profile than those of most of his peers because of the program's success under head coach Matt Campbell. The 6'6½", 252-pounder always stood out for his size, but his promise showed in his role as quarterback Brock Purdy's steady target. He often lined up in the slot instead of being just an in-line blocker, so it's easy to see where his early usage will be in the NFL.
A solid pro-day performance was key for Kolar to ensure he'd be drafted before the final few rounds. He answered the call with a 4.67 40-yard dash, stellar 6.98 three-cone, 10-foot broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical. A team asking Kolar to run short and intermediate routes should benefit from his ability to change directions and knowledge of where to settle against zone coverages.
Kolar separated himself from the pack of late-rounders as much as anyone could ask after a solid four-year career and pro day. Drops are still a concern, but Kolar showed more physical upside than anyone expected.
Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
Although the Penn State Nittany Lions haven't quite reached as high of a peak as their NFL draft contributions have suggested they might have, head coach James Franklin sure knows how to spot and develop athletic edge-rushers. After last year's breakout from Baltimore Ravens' rookie Odafe Oweh, all eyes were on Arnold Ebiketie at the Penn State pro day. He didn't disappoint.
Already considered a second-round option in a deep class of pass-rushers, Ebiketie may have earned first-round looks with his showing. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at 247 pounds and complemented his time with a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump. Those check the boxes of a lead pass-rusher's physical profile.
The production was stellar in 2021 as well. He tallied 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a senior. He was all over the field making plays for a defense that was filled with veteran talent.
We'll see if NFL teams make the same mistake with Ebiketie as they did with Oweh, who fell to No. 31. He's a top-20 talent who may get pushed down as teams opt for need over the best player on the board.
Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
Sometimes the athletic numbers paint a significantly different picture than the film and put evaluators into a bind. That's the case for 2021 breakout star Leo Chenal. The leader of the Wisconsin Badgers defense had elite production, including 115 tackles and eight sacks, but looked more like a straight-line athlete than what his pro day suggested.
The 6'3", 250-pounder showed he's not simply powerful while at the combine as he raced to a 4.53 40-yard dash and leapt to a 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump. He finished the remaining drills at his pro day, where he pumped out 34 reps on the bench and ran a 6.84-second three-cone drill. He tested as arguably the most athletic pass-rusher in the entire class between the two events.
There's still work to be done for the one-year wonder to become a reliable full-time starter. But his measurements revealed a lot of additional upside and might have pushed him from a Day 3 pick into the middle of Day 2. Putting him in a third-down pass-rusher role would allow his discipline and move set to develop over time.
Sterling Weatherford, SS, Miami (Ohio)
The idea of a big-bodied safety who can double dip as a sub-package linebacker is often more of a dream projection than an NFL realism.
As perfect as a 6'4", 224-pound body sounds for matchups against tight ends, few athletes can turn and run with NFL receivers because of hip stiffness and bad change-of-direction abilities. Dallas Cowboys defender Jayron Kearse is the best example of such a large safety finding success in the NFL, and it took him several years to find the right role.
But Miami (Ohio) safety Sterling Weatherford can be like Kearse. Weatherford has an excellent resume, totaling 209 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections and two forced fumbles throughout his career. He's far from a linear, limited athlete, and his production in a variety of situations proved that.
His pro-day numbers confirmed his production wasn't just from a high number of reps. Instead, Weatherford improved his stock with a 4.60-second 40-yard dash, a 6.93 three cone and 36-inch vertical. Each was above-average for the safety position and was especially notable for his size. There are safeties under 6 feet tall who would be happy with these numbers.
Weatherford likely ensured he'll hear his name called during draft weekend after representing himself so well in most drills.