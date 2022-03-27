Under-the-Radar NFL Draft Prospects Emerging from Dominant Pro Days

0 of 7

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The stars of today have been busy throughout free agency as megatrades have continued to drop, but the majority of teams will rely on the 2022 NFL draft to replenish their rosters and search for a difference-maker.

The big names are obvious, but the shrewd evaluators are paid big bucks to unearth under-the-radar prospects. One way to find such players is to consider athletic measurements.

The vast majority of successful NFL players have solid to great athleticism compared to their peers. Rare traits stand out and often overcome technical limitations. Raw but athletic prospects can quickly become terrific with the right coaching and dedication to learning.

Following dominant pro days, each of these players has made evaluators go back to the tape to see whether they were too low on them.

