Sorry Reigns vs. Lesnar, Here Are the Real Biggest WWE WrestleMania Matches Ever

Credit: WWE.com

WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will collide in a heavily-touted Winner-Take-All Championship Unification match in the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night 2 on Sunday, April 3.

However, WWE hasn't done them any favors by billing it as the biggest match in 'Mania history. As grand as the stakes are, it will be virtually impossible for them to live up to that sort of hype, especially if WWE doesn't intend on having one unified title coming out of the event.

In the near-four decades of WrestleMania, there have been quite a few history-making matchups that have stood the test of time. Show-stealers such as Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25 and Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage will be forever remembered but didn't have the same historical significance as other outings.

Reigns vs. Lesnar could well end up being in that conversation depending on how their upcoming clash plays out, but it's almost guaranteed to pale in comparison to the many matches of the past that set the bar for what WrestleMania is today.

From mega box office attractions to dream matches come to life, these are the true biggest bouts in the event's illustrious history.