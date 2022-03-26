NFL Mock Draft 2022: Predictions, Analysis for Combine Stars and Top Prospects

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Predictions, Analysis for Combine Stars and Top ProspectsMarch 26, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft board is moving at ludicrous speed.
Between draft prospects improving their stock at the Combine to the landscape-shifting trades that saw first-round picks change hands for the likes of Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, mock drafts look dramatically different than they did just a few weeks back.
We're here to make sense of all the movement with a fresh, trade-free mock first round and a couple of predictions for some of the combine's biggest winners.
Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
2. Detroit Lions: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
4. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
7. New York Giants (via CHI): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
10. New York Jets (via SEA): Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
11. Washington Commanders: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
12. Minnesota Vikings: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
13. Houston Texans (via CLE): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. New Orleans Saints: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
19. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
22. Green Bay Packers (via LVR): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
25. Buffalo Bills: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
28. Green Bay Packers: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA, via SF): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Prediction: Chris Olave Climbs into Top 15
Prediction: Breece Hall Is Only RB Taken in 1st Round
