NFL Mock Draft 2022: Predictions, Analysis for Combine Stars and Top Prospects

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft board is moving at ludicrous speed.

Between draft prospects improving their stock at the Combine to the landscape-shifting trades that saw first-round picks change hands for the likes of Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, mock drafts look dramatically different than they did just a few weeks back.

We're here to make sense of all the movement with a fresh, trade-free mock first round and a couple of predictions for some of the combine's biggest winners.