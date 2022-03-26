    NFL Mock Draft 2022: Predictions, Analysis for Combine Stars and Top Prospects

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBANational NBA Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2022

      Darron Cummings/Associated Press

      The 2022 NFL draft board is moving at ludicrous speed.

      Between draft prospects improving their stock at the Combine to the landscape-shifting trades that saw first-round picks change hands for the likes of Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, mock drafts look dramatically different than they did just a few weeks back.

      We're here to make sense of all the movement with a fresh, trade-free mock first round and a couple of predictions for some of the combine's biggest winners.

    Mock Draft

      Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

      1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

      2. Detroit Lions: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

      3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

      4. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

      5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

      6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

      7. New York Giants (via CHI): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

      8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

      9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

      10. New York Jets (via SEA): Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

      11. Washington Commanders: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

      12. Minnesota Vikings: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

      13. Houston Texans (via CLE): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

      14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

      15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

      16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

      17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

      18. New Orleans Saints: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

      19. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

      20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

      21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

      22. Green Bay Packers (via LVR): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

      23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

      24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

      25. Buffalo Bills: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

      26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

      27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

      28. Green Bay Packers: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

      29. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA, via SF): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

      30. Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

      31. Cincinnati Bengals: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

      32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

    Prediction: Chris Olave Climbs into Top 15

      Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Prediction: Breece Hall Is Only RB Taken in 1st Round

      Darron Cummings/Associated Press

