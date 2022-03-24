Miami Open Masters 2022 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings Info

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2022 Miami Open got underway earlier this week, but many of the top men's and women's tennis players in the field haven't yet been in action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. That's because the seeded players received a bye into the second round. But it won't be long before the action picks up.

This event has been taking place since 1985, and it typically features strong fields on both the men's and women's sides. This year is no exception, even if a few of the bigger names in the sport are absent.

Hubert Hurkacz won the men's title at last year's Miami Open, marking his first victory at the event. The 25-year-old from Poland is back as the No. 8 seed in 2022, and he'll be looking to become the first men's player to win in consecutive years since Novak Djokovic captured three straight titles from 2014-16.

There's guaranteed to be a new women's champion at this year's Miami Open. Ash Barty won the title in both 2019 and 2021, but she announced earlier this week that she's retiring from tennis.

Last year, the total purse was much lower than usual because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it's been increased to $17,168,110—$8,584,055 for both the men and women.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 Miami Open, followed by more on this year's event.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ATP and WTA Prize Money

Winner: $1,231,245

Runner-Up: $646,110

Semifinalists: $343,985

Quarterfinalists: $179,940

Full purse details courtesy of peRFect Tennis.

Preview

There's no Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in the Miami Open men's bracket. However, there are plenty of talented players in the mix who should make this an exciting event to watch.

Daniil Medvedev is the No. 1 seed in the bracket, and he'll be looking to win this event for the first time. Not only that, but there's also a chance that the 26-year-old Russian could overtake Djokovic for the top spot in the ATP rankings with a strong showing over the next two weeks.

According to the ATP Tour's website, Medvedev will become the No. 1 ranked player if he makes it to at least the semifinals of the Miami Open. If he loses before that point, then Djokovic will remain in the top spot.

There's a good chance that Medvedev will be one of the final four men's players standing at this event. But he could face some tough competition at that point and beyond, with Alexander Zverev (No. 2 seed), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3 seed) and Matteo Berrettini (No. 4 seed) among the other top players in the field.

Medvedev is looking for his first title of 2022. He lost to Nadal in the final of the Australian Open in January, and earlier this month, he fell in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, getting knocked out by Gael Monfils.

Andy Murray is a two-time winner of the Miami Open, but he's going to face a tough path this year. The 34-year-old from Great Britain will play Federico Delbonis in the first round on Thursday, with the winner of that match advancing to face Medvedev in the second round.

In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka is the No. 1 seed. The 23-year-old from Belarus will play her first match of the tournament on Thursday when she takes on Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round.

Among the other top women's players in the field are Iga Swiatek (No. 2 seed), Anett Kontaveit (No. 3 seed) and Maria Sakkari (No. 4 seed). But there are some other talented players who are either seeded lower or not even seeded at all.

That includes Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who is unseeded at the Miami Open. The 24-year-old was in action on Wednesday, as she notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Astra Sharma in the first round. However, Osaka will face a challenge in the second round, as she's set to take on No. 13 seed Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

Osaka has had a tough year, as she lost in the third round of the Australian Open in January and fell in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month. But it's quite possible that Osaka could get back on track in Miami.

Another unseeded women's player to watch is Sloane Stephens. The 29-year-old American is a former winner of the Miami Open, as she captured the title in 2018. She got off to a strong start at this year's event by recording a 6-4, 6-3 win over Panna Udvardy in the opening round on Wednesday.