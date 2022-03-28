Basketball Teams with the Most Men's NCAA Tournament Wins

0 of 7

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Regular-season accomplishments are nice, but success is largely viewed through the lens of March Madness.

Throughout the history of the men's NCAA tournament—which began in 1939—UCLA has brought home a record 11 national championships. However, a different team stands atop the all-time list of victories in the Big Dance.

One note of clarification: Since its inception, the field has expanded from eight to 68 teams and utilized a variety of formats. Over the years, byes and play-in games have altered the construction of the bracket. Any victory is included.

The list, which includes vacated wins and does not factor in the NIT, is accurate as of Elite Eight results in the 2022 tourney.