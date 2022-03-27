The Argument Against Every Top 2022 NBA Title Contender

0 of 12

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

In the NBA, even the best aren't bulletproof.

The dynastic Golden State Warriors only won three titles in five years, despite allegations that they'd ruined the game by stockpiling an unsporting level of talent. Injuries were a factor for that group, but health is just one of the reasons the "best" so often fall short of a ring.

The playoffs are just different—more tactically demanding, less forgiving of weakness—and they have a way of exploiting the smallest frailties.

This year's field of contenders is enormous, and the only sure thing is that all but one of its members will end the season in disappointment. We'll limit the entries to teams with at least a 1 percent chance to win a championship, per FiveThirtyEight's projections.

That still leaves us with a whopping 11 teams to consider.

Think about that! With only a couple of weeks left in the season, you could call more than a third of the league a contender while keeping a straight face. Shout out to parity.

For all but one of these teams, something will go wrong, derailing a title chase. These are the issues to keep an eye on for each contender as the playoffs approach.