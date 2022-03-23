NIT 2022: Odds Advice, Over-Under Score Predictions for Last Quarterfinal Games

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Texas A&M Aggies were the only one of the four top seeds in the 2022 men's NIT to reach the quarterfinal stage.

They entered the tournament one win shy of landing a spot in March Madness.

Buzz Williams' team extended its strong form from the SEC tournament into the first two rounds, producing a pair of double-digit victories.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons should provide Texas A&M with its toughest test yet Wednesday, when the power conference programs will fight for one of the two remaining semifinal berths.

The Washington State Cougars and BYU Cougars square off in Wednesday's second game. Both teams come into the contest off a pair of double-digit wins, and we could see plenty of points inside the Marriott Center.

Wednesday NIT Schedule and Odds

Wake Forest at Texas A&M (-3) (Over/Under: 146.5) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Washington State at BYU (-3) (O/U: 141.5) (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions

Wake Forest at Texas A&M (-3)

Texas A&M has a single loss in its past nine games.

The Aggies played solid basketball over the last two weeks of the regular season and in the SEC tournament to land one of the four top seeds in the NIT.

Texas A&M hoped to land a spot in the NCAA tournament, but it was one of the first four teams out of the field of 68.

The SEC squad did not let the disappointment of not making the Big Dance affect it, and it started the NIT with back-to-back double-digit wins. Texas A&M's defense held the Alcorn State Braves and Oregon Ducks to a combined 122 points inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies held each of their past five opponents to 65 points or fewer, a run that includes the SEC tournament final loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Wake Forest's offense produced at least 74 points in its past five victories, but its defense has been lacking in comparison to Texas A&M's.

Steve Forbes' Demon Deacons allowed at least 74 points in four of their past five wins, and if the defense does not improve Wednesday, the ACC squad could be headed for a quarterfinal exit.

If the defensive form of both teams remains the same Wednesday, A&M should get past the Demon Deacons to earn one of the two remaining semifinal spots.

Washington State at BYU (Over 141.5)

BYU is the highest scoring team through two rounds of the NIT.

The Cougars out of the West Coast Conference eclipsed the 90-point mark in both of their victories.

BYU may not hit that threshold again, but it can certainly score in the 70s to help the 141.5-point over hit Wednesday.

Mark Pope's side ranks inside the top 100 in two-point and three-point offense on KenPom.com, and it is 41st in offensive adjusted efficiency.

Washington State's metrics are not as impressive, but it has scored more than 70 points in three of its past six contests.

The Pac-12 program is playing some of its best basketball of the season and has a 7-2 record dating back to February 22.

Washington State heads into Provo, Utah, with a good amount of confidence, and that should help it get off to a fast start.

The offensive form of both teams should lead to a high-scoring game in which both reach the 70-point mark and allow the over to hit.

