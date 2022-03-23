Top Takeaways from Trae Young, Hawks vs. RJ Barrett, Knicks

1 of 2

No one needed this game to know that Young is a star. No one needed this game to know that Young has a knack for creating animosity at Madison Square Garden

While Atlanta came in with three straight losses to New York, the Hawks dominated the Knicks in last year's playoffs—and Young drew the ire of the Knicks faithful in the process. He was again vocal during Tuesday night's win in New York.

"Hold that L," Young told a heckler late in the game (h/t Roy Wood Jr. of The Daily Show).

Tuesday's performance, though, was a reminder that Young is special enough to carry the Hawks into the play-in tournament and quite possibly beyond. He got plenty of help from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 32 off the bench, but Young was the centerpiece, and New York knew it.

The problem was that New York couldn't find an answer. With fast play, clutch shots and plenty of nifty ball-handling, Young sliced through the Knicks defense for the majority of the evening.

"Someone who has the ball all game is gonna score, that's a given. But definitely, he shouldn't have had 45 or whatever he had," Barrett told SNY.

When Young heats up, he's capable of taking over a game as well as anyone in the league. That will be a problem for opponents down the stretch and in the playoffs, where the Hawks appear to be almost certainly headed.