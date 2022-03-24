Ranking the Top 10 NFL Free Agents Left on the Market

Ranking the Top 10 NFL Free Agents Left on the MarketMarch 24, 2022
J.C. Jackson, Marcus Williams, Von Miller and Chandler Jones are among the best NFL free agents who have found a home, but there are plenty of quality options left to pursue.
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead was the top player on the board until the Miami Dolphins swiped him on Tuesday. Other big-name talents—such as Stephon Gilmore, Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jadeveon Clowney—are now the featured players.
The longer these players are unsigned, the more probable it is a few of them agree to a smaller deal than anticipated. However, most of them are likely headed for a high-dollar deal in the near future.
The choices are subjective, but they're based on a player's performance in recent seasons and expectations for 2022.
10. Julio Jones, WR
Consider this an upside play.
Jarvis Landry is a safer, low-efficiency option and shouldn't cost a ton. Julio Jones is only two years removed from being an All-Pro receiver, and he could regain that form if he's healthy—"if" being the operative word.
Health is the obvious risk for Jones; he missed seven games in each of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. In his 19 appearances, though, Jones notched 82 receptions for 1,205 yards and four touchdowns.
Jones' best options seem to be reuniting with San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan or bolstering the New England Patriots' receiving corps.
9. Duane Brown, OT
Does your favorite team need a left tackle but couldn't afford Terron Armstead? They've probably thought about Duane Brown.
Heading toward his age-37 season, Brown isn't a long-term option. Still, he's a respectable starter who also has missed only four regular-season games in the past four years. Brown is past his All-Pro prime, but he can upgrade an offensive line in 2022.
According to ESPN's David Newton, the Carolina Panthers are pursuing Brown. Other sensible possibilities to know are Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks
Among that group, the Rams—which need to replace Andrew Whitworth—should be appealing for Brown. He could immediately join the lineup of the reigning Super Bowl champs.
8. Calais Campbell, DL
Similar to Brown, Calais Campbell is a familiar name whose best days are behind him. He's not finished quite yet, though.
The 14-year veteran can play both defensive end and tackle, which he did for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 and 2021. Campbell logged more than 1,000 snaps in the two seasons combined.
And the Ravens should be looking to bring him back.
Randy Gregory's exit should put the Dallas Cowboys in play, and the Green Bay Packers ought to consider him after releasing Za'Darius Smith. Baltimore, though, has expressed interest in re-signing Campbell and is awfully thin on the defensive line.
7. Akiem Hicks, DT
After a superb six-year tenure with the Chicago Bears, Akiem Hicks is probably destined for a different home in 2022. Chicago didn't show much interest in extending him last year.
Granted, the Bears attempted to sign Larry Ogunjobi before a failed physical nixed the agreement. It's not impossible Chicago returns to Hicks, who collected 74 tackles, seven sacks and 40 pressures in 24 games over the past two seasons.
But he should have plenty of options to join a contender.
Hicks is best as a run-stopper, so a specific role would suit him well. Both the Packers and Los Angeles Chargers are strong playoff threats and have a need for increased depth in the middle.
6. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
It's no surprise Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned given his injury situation. The wideout tore the ACL in his left knee during the Los Angeles Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Rams general manager Les Snead explained it well.
"He's someone that we definitely want back," he said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we'd appreciate him being part of (the Rams)."
The important part of the statement is "when Odell is ready to play." Teams will probably be patient as he recovers, and OBJ need not rush into signing somewhere anyway.
Both the Rams and Packers—who recently dealt Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders—are options to know.
5. J.C. Tretter, C
Might there be a reunion in the works?
J.C. Tretter spent the first three seasons of his NFL career on the Packers before landing a nice payday with the Cleveland Browns. He started 16 games in each of the past five years and played well, but they released him to save north of $8 million.
Green Bay should be targeting Tretter, along with the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore also needs a center after Bradley Bozeman joined the Panthers.
The optimal fit is back in Green Bay, though Miami should be eyeing a continued overhaul of its offensive line.
4. Jadeveon Clowney, DE
Jadeveon Clowney has suited up for a different team in each of the past four seasons. Will the streak continue, or will Cleveland bring him back after a productive year?
Clowney—the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft—has always been a high-profile player, but he's often contributed more as a run defender than pass-rusher. While that remained true in 2021, he did notch nine sacks and 32 pressures.
And at 29 years old, he should have prime seasons left.
One intriguing fit is the Denver Broncos, who signed Randy Gregory and should sell out for a championship after trading for Russell Wilson. Adding a bit more versatility to the defensive front would help the Broncos in a stacked AFC West.
3. Tyrann Mathieu, S
Perhaps the greatest appeal to Tyrann Mathieu is he's not a scheme-specific player. He comfortably moved all over the secondary with the Kansas City Chiefs, and one franchise is about to pay handsomely for that versatility.
Baltimore shelled out five years and $70 million ($32 million guaranteed, per Spotrac) for Marcus Williams. Mathieu could be in line for a similar annual value, and the contract might even be from Williams' former team.
Kansas City is probably out after signing Justin Reid. While the Indianapolis Colts deserve consideration, the New Orleans Saints should be motivated to replace Williams with a star like Mathieu.
2. Stephon Gilmore, CB
Stephon Gilmore pieced together a nice season once he was healthy. The former Patriots star joined Carolina in a midseason trade and surrendered 6.4 yards per target.
Approaching his age-32 season, the cornerback has a decision to make: Chase a contract or another title?
Look, there's no right or wrong decision. Gilmore is still an effective player, but he missed 14 games in 2020 and 2021 combined. There's no shame in pursuing one final big-dollar deal.
If he chooses the latter route, though, both the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have definite needs at cornerback and provide the chance to contend for a ring. Additionally, the Raiders have enough cap space to make a sizable offer for Gilmore.
1. Bobby Wagner, LB
The Seattle Seahawks released All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner as part of their teardown to save $16 million.
Seattle's loss will be another team's enormous gain.
Wagner just recorded his 10th straight 100-tackle year, setting a career-high mark of 170 total stops in 2021. Following the season, he earned an eighth consecutive AP All-Pro honor. Wagner's decline may be coming soon, but this production is stellar.
Baltimore, Denver and New England are just three of the fringe contenders who should be seriously considering Wagner. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the linebacker met with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and that there is a "mutual interest in doing a deal."