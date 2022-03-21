Bears' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Ryan Poles is in his first offseason as the Chicago Bears general manager, and he's been busy. Although the team hasn't made the biggest splash in free agency, it has brought in players to fill key roles in 2022.

Before free agency began, the Bears traded elite pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. That created more financial flexibility for Chicago, and it showed the types of moves Poles is willing to make.

There's still plenty of the offseason left, and the Bears still have work to do. They may not sign a superstar free agent or swing any more huge trades, but there may be notable transactions on the horizon.

Here are some grades for several of Chicago's early offseason decisions.