Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Wizards

James was knocking down nearly every shot in the second quarter Saturday, which is also when he moved into second on the all-time scoring list. The Lakers once led by as many as 16 points. It seemed like it was going to be a rare great night for L.A. this season.

However, the Lakers failed to close out yet another game despite entering the fourth quarter with a six-point lead. The Wizards scored 34 points in the final period, taking the lead for good on a Kristaps Porzingis dunk with 2 minutes and 10 seconds to go.

James is on a tear, scoring at least 30 points in five of his past six games. Yet it isn't translating into wins for Los Angeles. The 37-year-old superstar can't power the team to victory by himself, and the squad isn't playing well enough to get wins on most nights.

So even though James now trails only Abdul-Jabbar in career points, it was overshadowed by yet another defeat.

"I can't separate the fact that we weren't able to get this win with me accomplishing that, because at the end of the day, all I care about is wins and losses," James said, per The Athletic's Bill Oram.

After scoring at least 31 points in each of the first three quarters, Los Angeles mustered only 20 in the fourth. It's been a trend for the Lakers to be unable to close out these tight games, even against lesser competition like the Wizards, who are in 11th in the Eastern Conference and outside of the play-in tournament field.

In two of Los Angeles' past three wins, James has scored at least 50 points. That's what it's taking these days for the Lakers to end up on top, and it's not reasonable to expect that from a player every night, even one of the all-time greats like James.

If Los Angeles keeps struggling like this, it may overshadow more great moments from these later stages of James' career.