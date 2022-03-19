NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Saturday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

No matter if you had a rooting interest, the opening day of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament's second round probably spiked your blood pressure.

And the drama started immediately.

North Carolina endured an epic collapse but managed to topple the top-seeded Baylor Bears anyway. No. 1 Kansas survived a comeback effort to hold off Creighton, and Michigan used a late surge to spring the upset on third-seeded Tennessee.

Not until the fourth contest of Saturday did a winner provide a chaos-free finish, which Providence and UCLA both did.

B/R is reviewing the action along the way, separating the major storylines into winners and losers. This piece will be updated as Saturday's games conclude.