UFC Fight Night 204: Volkov vs. Aspinall Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Tom Aspinall's hype will be pitted against Alexander Volkov's experience in a fun heavyweight main event set to go down at UFC Fight Night 204 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Aspinall has become England's great heavyweight hope since joining the UFC in July 2020. He's off to a scorching start with a 4-0 record that includes four finishes, including a submission win over Andrei Arlovski.

In Volkov, he gets a new test. The 33-year-old is a perfect test for where Aspinall is in his career right now. He's a proven UFC veteran who has only lost to legitimate contenders in Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes over the last five years.

In the co-main, there's a similar prospect vs. veteran pairing as Arnold Allen looks to prove himself against Dan Hooker in a featherweight contest.

Here's a look at the whole card with previews and predictions for the biggest fights.