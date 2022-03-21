5 NFL Draft Picks That Are Inevitable After 2022 Free Agency

5 NFL Draft Picks That Are Inevitable After 2022 Free AgencyMarch 21, 2022
NFL draft coverage never ends, but the results of free agency help show us what to expect when rookies take center stage.
Every offseason, NFL decision-makers begin to address holes on their respective team. Between cap constraints and value assessments, however, they leave the initial flurry of free-agent signings with a few positions that remain in need of an upgrade.
And then, most of their attention shifts to the draft, where some potential picks feel inevitable.
While the choices are subjective, they're a result of balancing a team's draft position and remaining needs with a prospect's perceived value and expected range of selection.
Lions Take an Edge at No. 2
The debate between Michigan product Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux will probably linger until draft day, but the Detroit Lions now have a greater need on the edge.
Shortly after the free-agency window opened, the Lions released one-time major acquisition Trey Flowers.
Detroit re-signed Charles Harris, but Romeo Okwara is recovering from an Achilles injury. Depth is already not a strength on the Lions' defensive line, and either Hutchinson or Thibodeaux could quickly become the unit's featured contributor anyway.
Short of a QB-desperate team trading with the Lions, both their optimal and likely move is selecting an edge-rusher.
Giants Target an Offensive Tackle
Holding the No. 5 and No. 7 overall selections, the New York Giants are primed to add a pair of excellent players.
And one of them should be a blocker.
While the Giants have Andrew Thomas as the long-term left tackle, the opposite side is a significant concern. Nate Solder (free agent) and Matt Peart both had underwhelming years in 2021. They signed Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano in free agency, but they're interior players. New York needs another tackle.
Assuming that Hutchinson and Thibodeaux are top-four picks, the Giants will have a shot at Alabama's Evan Neal, NC State's Ikem Ekwonu or Mississippi State's Charles Cross. They're the three highest-rated offensive tackles, per B/R's Scouting Department.
No matter if Daniel Jones is the QB of the future, the Giants must upgrade the offensive line. It's better to address the position now in case they're pursuing a quarterback in the 2023 draft.
Jets Add a Pass-Rusher
Exactly like the Giants, the New York Jets enter the 2022 NFL draft with two early choices. It appears the Jets' free-agency moves telegraphed their plan, too.
In short: They didn't sign an every-down pass-rusher.
Jacob Martin bolsters the depth, but he's a rotational piece. New York is seemingly eyeing a rookie at No. 4 or No. 10 overall, and recent comments from head coach Robert Saleh back that up.
"There's some really cool (pass-rushing) prospects at the top of the draft," he said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "I get that there's not that splash man like a Nick Bosa or a Chase Young, but these guys are really good. They're really, really good."
Even if Hutchinson and Thibodeaux are gone, Purdue's George Karlaftis, Georgia's Travon Walker and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II should all be available. It'd be stunning if the Jets didn't snag one.
Saints Invest in a Quarterback
After a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, the New Orleans Saints remain in need of a quarterback. Re-signing Jameis Winston is a feasible move, but he's not a definite long-term option.
Besides, the draft is next on the calendar; patience is not a luxury the Saints have right now.
The QB conversation, as always, is a crucial storyline that will shape how the first round proceeds. Any of the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks could target the position, so it's not impossible all of Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral are off the board.
Unlikely, however, is a more accurate word.
When the Saints are on the clock—and perhaps if they trade up—they should be picking the hopeful face of the franchise.
Cowboys Address the Offensive Line
Drafting a wide receiver early may be appealing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the recent signing of James Washington reduces that worry. The offensive line, on the other hand, is a concern.
Left guard Connor Williams headed to the Miami Dolphins, and the team released La'el Collins. Unless the Cowboys are content with Connor McGovern and Terence Steele, they need two starters and haven't picked up a free-agent lineman.
There will be options at No. 24, though.
Some combination of Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann and Boston College's Zion Johnson figures to be available. Minnesota's Daniel Faalele may also be in consideration late in the first round.
During this offseason of considerable transition, it's time Dallas invests an early pick in the O-line once again.