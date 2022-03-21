5 NFL Draft Picks That Are Inevitable After 2022 Free Agency

0 of 5

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

NFL draft coverage never ends, but the results of free agency help show us what to expect when rookies take center stage.

Every offseason, NFL decision-makers begin to address holes on their respective team. Between cap constraints and value assessments, however, they leave the initial flurry of free-agent signings with a few positions that remain in need of an upgrade.

And then, most of their attention shifts to the draft, where some potential picks feel inevitable.

While the choices are subjective, they're a result of balancing a team's draft position and remaining needs with a prospect's perceived value and expected range of selection.