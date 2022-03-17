2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Thursday's Major Moves

0 of 7

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On the first day of the new league year Wednesday, NFL teams had to comply with the salary-cap limit before 4 p.m. ET, which added another dimension to the free-agency frenzy.

Some teams released notable players to get under the cap threshold, while other clubs made big splashes after two days of low activity through the legal tampering period.

After Randy Gregory and J.D. McKissic backed out of agreements before the league ratified their deals, Za'Darius Smith became the third player to do so when he decided not to sign with the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With big names still on the open market, we'll likely see more teams make transactions that move the needle in 2022.

Let's take a look at Thursday's roster moves and hand out grades for the signings, re-signings and trades.